Report Of Man Running In Lake Ronkonkoma Park With Gun Leads To Seizure Of Firearms, Police Say

Police seized an AR-15 rifle and a .32 caliber revolver after responding to a report of a man running around a Long Island park with a gun.

Officers responded to Raynor Park, located at 174 Ronkonkoma Ave. in Lake Ronkonkoma, at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, after a 911 caller reported that a man with a gun was running around the lake, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

SCPD reported that officers found a man on Lake Terrace Road who fit the description of the individual the caller had reported.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Kyle Cronin, was found in possession of a revolver and arrested, police reported.

After further investigation, police seized an AR-15 rifle that was found in Cronin's Lake Grove home, authorities said.

SCPD said Cronin was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

He is set to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 27, police reported.

