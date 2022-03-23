Contact Us
Raging Suffolk House Fire Breaks Out

Zak Failla
In Lake Grove, a fire was reported inside a Lindell Avenue home near the intersection of Penn Street Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Residents of a Long Island home were able to safely escape a raging house fire that broke out early on Wednesday, March 23.

In Lake Grove, a fire was reported inside a Penn Street home near the intersection of Lindell Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Upon arrival, first responders were greeted by flames coming out of the roof and windows of a two-story home with smoke billowing through the neighborhood.

No injuries were initially reported. The fire is currently under investigation by authorities, and it is unclear what caused the blaze to break out.

Multiple fire agencies and police units responded to the scene.

