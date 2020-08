A subcontractor for PSEG Long Island suffered an electric shock while working on the power lines, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 in New Cassel.

According to officers, the 34-year-old man was working in the vicinity of 683 Old Country Road.

He was transported to an area hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.