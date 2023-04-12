Prostitution Busts: 2 Women Charged After Separate Raids At Suffolk County Massage Parlors

Two women have been charged with prostitution after separate raids at a pair of Long Island massage parlors.

The first raid happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in Port Jefferson Station

In response to community complaints, authorities conducted an investigation into an unnamed spa located at 10 Medical Drive, Suite D.

Following an investigation, Shidi Zhang, age 37, of Flushing, Queens, was arrested and charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony.

Zhang was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The raid was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives and Crime Section officers,

Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector,

Town Fire Marshal,

Town Investigator.

The second raid was conducted around 3:30 Tuesday in Melville.

In response to community and quality of life complaints, authorities conducted an investigation into Lucky 8 Foot Spa, located at 704 Walt Whitman Road.

Following an investigation, Rui Liu, age 44, of Flushing, Queens, was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of prostitution,

Two counts of second-degree unauthorized practice of a profession and criminal nuisance.

Liu was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, May 1.

The raid was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers and detectives,

Officials from the Town of Huntington.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.