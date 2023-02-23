Port Jefferson Station Man Nabbed With Drugs, Gun During Search

A Long Island man was allegedly caught with a gun and during following an early-morning warrant search.
Nicholas Cox, age 32, of Port Jefferson Station, was arrested around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Feb 23 during the execution of a search at his apartment by Suffolk County Police detectives.
During the search detectives found Cox to be in possession of a loaded .25 caliber Lorcin semi-automatic handgun with an extra magazine along with approximately 50 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, and drug packaging materials, police said.
Cox was charged with:
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 23.
