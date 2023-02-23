Port Jefferson Station Man Nabbed With Drugs, Gun During Search

A Long Island man was allegedly caught with a gun and during following an early-morning warrant search.

Nicholas Cox, age 32, of Port Jefferson Station, was arrested around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Feb 23 during the execution of a search at his apartment by Suffolk County Police detectives.

During the search detectives found Cox to be in possession of a loaded .25 caliber Lorcin semi-automatic handgun with an extra magazine along with approximately 50 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, and drug packaging materials, police said.

Cox was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.