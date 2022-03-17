Police Warn Of Scams After Intercepting Cash Shipments In Suffolk

Police are investigating two scams after intercepting shipments of thousands of dollars sent to addresses on Long Island.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that in the first case, a man contacted a 77-year-old Oklahoma woman on Tuesday, March 15, and claimed her grandson was arrested for running a red light in Kansas.

The woman was told to send $4,000 to an address in Huntington Station so she could pay her grandson's bail, SCPD reported.

In the second case, a 66-year-old Maryland man received an email that said his computer had been infected with a virus and tech support mistakenly refunded the man $16,750, which needed to be paid back, police reported.

The man sent the funds to an address in Mastic Beach on Tuesday, SCPD said.

Financial Crimes Unit detectives were notified about the scams and intercepted the funds before they were delivered in both cases, police said.

SCPD asked anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scam or anyone who has information about a scam to call police at 631-852-6821.

