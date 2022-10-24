Police Seek To ID Suspects Accused Of Stealing From Islandia Walmart

Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from a Long Island Walmart.

The theft occurred just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the village of Islandia Walmart store, located on Veterans Memorial Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

Two women stole approximately $270 worth of clothing and toys from the store, police said.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the alleged thieves in action.

Anyone who recognizes them may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to their arrest.

Tips can be called in to 1-800-220-TIPS or submitted on the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers website.

