Police Seek To ID Duo Who Burglarized Deli In Cold Spring Harbor

Police on Long Island are working to identify two burglars who were caught on surveillance video breaking into a deli.

The footage shows the pair prying open the door of Gold Coast Good 2 Go Delicatessen, located on Woodbury Road in Cold Spring Harbor, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

They then stole a safe and approximately $700 in cash, Suffolk County Police said.

Surveillance footage released by police shows both suspects wearing face masks and hats along with pants and long sleeve shirts.

Anyone with information in the case could be eligible for a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be called in to 1-800-220-TIPS or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

