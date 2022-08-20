Police Seek Tips After Hit-Run Driver Strikes Pedestrian In Farmingville

Police on Long Island are asking for help locating a hit-and-run driver who struck a 36-year-old.

The incident happened Monday, July 25, in Farmingville, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said the victim was walking northbound on Hillside Road just before 2 p.m. when he was hit by what appears to be a red Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. The driver then fled the scene.

Police did not report any injuries.

Investigators released a surveillance photo in hopes that someone may recognize the suspect's vehicle.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-220-TIPS or submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.