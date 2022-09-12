Police Seek Suspect In Slashing Attack At Wyandanch Convenience Store

Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on surveillance video slashing another man with a knife at a Long Island convenience store.

The incident occurred Monday, May 31, 2021, in Wyandanch, outside of the Quick Mart on Merritt Avenue.

Suffolk County Police said on Tuesday, Aug. 6 that the suspect cut another man during what appears to be an altercation in the store’s parking lot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for lacerations, police said.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the suspect wearing a navy blue tank top and black pants.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be called in to 1-800-220-TIPS or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

