Police Seek Suspect In Slashing Attack At Wyandanch Convenience Store

Suffolk County Police are seeking this suspect, who allegedly slashed another man at the Quick Mart on Merritt Avenue in Wyandanch on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Suffolk County Police are seeking this suspect, who allegedly slashed another man at the Quick Mart on Merritt Avenue in Wyandanch on Monday, May 31, 2021. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Google Maps street view

Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on surveillance video slashing another man with a knife at a Long Island convenience store.

The incident occurred Monday, May 31, 2021, in Wyandanch, outside of the Quick Mart on Merritt Avenue.

Suffolk County Police said on Tuesday, Aug. 6 that the suspect cut another man during what appears to be an altercation in the store’s parking lot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for lacerations, police said. 

There were no other reports of injuries.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the suspect wearing a navy blue tank top and black pants.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be called in to 1-800-220-TIPS or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

