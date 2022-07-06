Police Seek Suspect Accused Of Breaking Car's Windshield Near Islandia Market

Police have asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of breaking the windshield of a car that was parked outside of a market on Long Island.

The incident happened on Monday, May 23, outside of the Bolla Market, located at 1340 Motor Parkway in Islandia, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Tuesday, July 5.

SCPD said the man broke a Toyota Prius' windshield and fled the scene in a red truck that may have Florida plates.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

