Police Seek Public's Help IDing Man Accused Of Grabbing Teen At Long Island Park

Joe Lombardi
Police are asking the public's help in identifying the man shown in this composite sketch who is accused of grabbing a teenage girl at a Long Island park. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who is accused of grabbing a teenage girl at a Long Island park.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday, July 5 at 5:45 p.m. in Westbury, Nassau County Police said.

While running along the bike path outside Eisenhower Park, near Pilgrim Lane and Salisbury Park Drive, a female victim, age 18, was approached by a white man, detectives said.

The man, who was riding a dark-colored mountain style bicycle, inappropriately grabbing the woman while passing by her, according to detectives. The victim then left the area and ran home, while the subject fled on his bicycle.

He is described as being approximately 18 to 20 years old with short dark hair, wearing a dark blue T-shirt, gray basketball shorts and thin build. 

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident or who may recognize the subject depicted in the drawing, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

