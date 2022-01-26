Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Adjacent Business Properties Just Off LI Expressway Purchased For $21.25M
Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing Suffolk County Man

Nicole Valinote
Justin Lee
Justin Lee Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have asked the public for help locating a Long Island man who was leaving his home more than a week ago.

Justin Lee, age 34, was last seen leaving his home on North Washington Avenue in Centereach at about 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

An acquaintance reported him missing on Friday, Jan. 21, SCPD said.

Lee is described as being 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a scar on his nose and a gold front tooth, police reported.

Police said he was last seen wearing "jeans, a black sweater with multi-colored triangles over a light blue long-sleeved thermal shirt, Timberland boots, and a black bandana with red roses."

He also has tattoos that say "Helen” and “RIP Helen 1957-2002” with praying hands on his right arm, and a tattoo that says "MOB" on his chest, authorities said. 

Police said Lee has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. 

SCPD asked anyone with information about Lee's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

