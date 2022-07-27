Police Seek Man Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card At Huntington Station Tobacco Shop

Police are searching for a man who is accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island tobacco shop.

A man used a credit card to make a purchase on Sunday, July 10, at Venom X, located at 217 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, July 26.

The credit card was stolen in Huntington on Saturday, July 9, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

