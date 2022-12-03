Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Seek Man Accused Of Stealing Gold Chain Valued At $1.5K From Melville Store

Nicole Valinote
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing a gold chain valued at $1,500 from a Melville store.
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing a gold chain valued at $1,500 from a Long Island store.

A man requested to see several pieces of jewelry at Whitman Jewelry & Coins in Melville at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and stole a Figaro gold chain, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

He left the store, located at 552 Walt Whitman Road, and traveled south on Route 110, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

