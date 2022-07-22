Police Seek Man Accused Of Stealing $3,600 Worth Of Sunglasses In Deer Park

Authorities are asking the public for information about a man who is accused of stealing $3,600 worth of sunglasses from a Long Island store.

The man stole the sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Deer Park at about 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Thursday, July 21.

The store is located at 152 The Arches Circle, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

