Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Police Seek Man Accused Of Stealing $3,600 Worth Of Sunglasses In Deer Park

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities asked the public for information about a man who is accused of stealing sunglasses valued at $3,600 from a Deer Park store.
Authorities asked the public for information about a man who is accused of stealing sunglasses valued at $3,600 from a Deer Park store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers/Google Maps street view

Authorities are asking the public for information about a man who is accused of stealing $3,600 worth of sunglasses from a Long Island store.

The man stole the sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Deer Park at about 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Thursday, July 21.

The store is located at 152 The Arches Circle, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.