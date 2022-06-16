Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Huntington Bodybuilder Admits To Fraudulently Collecting Disability Pay
Police & Fire

Police Seek Info In Murder Of Man Found Fatally Shot In Dix Hills Home

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Armindo Reis
Armindo Reis Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect or suspects who fatally shot a 74-year-old Long Island man.

Armindo Reis was found dead in his home on Penn Drive in Dix Hills at about 6:10 p.m. on June 11, 2019, after his friends and family weren't able to contact him, according to a report from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, June 16.

Police said Reis lived alone.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.