Police Seek Info In Murder Of Man Found Fatally Shot In Dix Hills Home

Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect or suspects who fatally shot a 74-year-old Long Island man.

Armindo Reis was found dead in his home on Penn Drive in Dix Hills at about 6:10 p.m. on June 11, 2019, after his friends and family weren't able to contact him, according to a report from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, June 16.

Police said Reis lived alone.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.