Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Stealing From Suffolk County Target

Nicole Valinote
Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a woman accused of stealing merchandise from a Target in Suffolk County.
The woman entered the West Bay Shore store at about 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, and left without scanning and paying for a number of items at the self-checkout, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

She drove away in a white SUV, police said. SCPD said the Target is located at 838 Sunrise Hwy.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

