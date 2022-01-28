Contact Us
Breaking News: One Injured in Suffolk County Shooting
Police Searching For Suspect Who Broke Into Riverhead IHOP, Stole Cash

Kathy Reakes
IHOP Restaurant in Riverhead
IHOP Restaurant in Riverhead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Long Island IHOP restaurant and made off with cash.

The burglary took place around 11 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27 at the IHOP located at 1490 Old Country  Road in Riverhead.

According to Riverhead Police, an employee at IHOP reported while the business was closed a person broke a side window and entered the business.

The suspect then removed an unknown amount of cash from the cash register and when confronted by the employee fled the restaurant, police said.

The Suffolk County Sheriffs K-9 Unit responded but could not find the suspect.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

