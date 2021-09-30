Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Six From Long Island Charged In $20M Fraud Scheme
Police & Fire

Police Searching For Suspect In Long Island Burglary

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The site of the burglary on Long Island
The site of the burglary on Long Island Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are asking the public for help in the burglary of a  Long Island business.

The incident took place around 6:20 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 24 in Nassau County at the First Manufacturing Company in Oceanside.

According to detectives, officers responded to the business located at 3800 West Oceanside Road for the report of a burglary. 

An investigation determined that an unknown person used a rock to break a window and enter the commercial building. 

Once inside the building, the unknown man was observed on video removing a leather jacket and an undisclosed amount of cash. 

The man was wearing a gray sweatshirt, a black baseball-style hat, black pants, and a backpack. 

He was then seen on video fleeing in an unknown direction. There is no further description at this time.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.