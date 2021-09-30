Police Searching For Suspect In Long Island Burglary

Police are asking the public for help in the burglary of a Long Island business.

The incident took place around 6:20 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 24 in Nassau County at the First Manufacturing Company in Oceanside.

According to detectives, officers responded to the business located at 3800 West Oceanside Road for the report of a burglary.

An investigation determined that an unknown person used a rock to break a window and enter the commercial building.

Once inside the building, the unknown man was observed on video removing a leather jacket and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was wearing a gray sweatshirt, a black baseball-style hat, black pants, and a backpack.

He was then seen on video fleeing in an unknown direction. There is no further description at this time.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

