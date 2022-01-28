Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police Searching For Suspect In Jamesport Dunkin' Donuts Burglary

Kathy Reakes
Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police on Long Island are searching for a suspect following a burglary at an area Dunkin' Donuts store.

The incident was uncovered around 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28 when an employee arrived at the Jamesport Dunkin' Donuts store located at 1451 Main Road and found the front entry glass had been broken.

An investigation by Riverhead Police found that around 10:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27, an unknown person entered the store after breaking the front glass and remained inside for a short time before fleeing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

