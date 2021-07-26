Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Police Searching For Suspect In Burglary At Long Island Home

Nicole Valinote
Steven Road in Baldwin.
Steven Road in Baldwin. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Investigators are searching for a suspect in a burglary at a Long Island home.

At 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 25, a 38-year-old woman who lives on Steven Road in Baldwin confronted an unknown male in her living room, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The suspect ran away in an unknown direction and took an undisclosed amount of cash and a debit card, NCPD said. 

Police said the suspect is described as being a black male with short black hair who is about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored, NCPD said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

