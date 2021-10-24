Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Robbing Man At Gunpoint On Long Island

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Circle Drive in Westbury.
Circle Drive in Westbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department said the robbery happened in Westbury at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

A 22-year-old man was walking toward his home on Circle Drive when he was approached by an unknown suspect, NCPD said.

Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at the 22-year-old and forced the victim into his home. 

Inside the victim's home, the suspect took the victim's phone, an undisclosed amount of cash and a backpack, police said. 

Authorities said the suspect then forced the 22-year-old to the ground at gunpoint and fled the scene.

Police said the suspect was described as a black male with a light complexion, who is about 6 feet tall with a thin build. His approximate age was not specified. 

He was wearing a black ski mask, which covered most of his face, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants, NCPD said.

Police said the 22-year-old was not injured. 

NCPD asked anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

