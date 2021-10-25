Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old From Suffolk County

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island.

Gladis Portillo, of Lake Grove, was last seen leaving her home on Hallock Road at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said it is believed that Gladis got into a blue sedan with a man in his early to mid-20s, who is an acquaintance.

A family member reported her missing at about 2:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct 25, police said.

Gladis is described as being 5-foot-8 and 110 pounds, with black hair and black eyes, police said.

She may be traveling to Maryland with the man in the blue sedan, SCPD said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 631-854-8452 or 911.

