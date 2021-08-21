Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing Merchandise From Suffolk County Smoke Shop

Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island store in July.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that at about 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, the man stole Kratom pills from Barcode Smoke, located at 835 Middle Country Road in Middle Island.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

