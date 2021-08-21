Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Here's Where Hurricane Henri Should Bring Widespread Power Outages, Strongest Winds, Most Rain
Police & Fire

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing Merchandise From Suffolk County Smoke Shop

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man accused of stealing merchandise from a Suffolk County store in July.
Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man accused of stealing merchandise from a Suffolk County store in July. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island store in July.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that at about 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, the man stole Kratom pills from Barcode Smoke, located at 835 Middle Country Road in Middle Island.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.