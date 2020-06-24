Police Searching For Leads In Case Of Young Woman Found Dead In Dumpster On Long Island

Police investigators on Long Island are looking for new leads as they investigate a decades-old cold case homicide.

On Nov. 4, 1982, at approximately noon, the remains of a young woman were found in a dumpster on North Main Street near the intersection of Mount Joy Avenue in Freeport, police say.

Nassau County Police detectives have estimated that the victim was in her teens or possibly her twenties and between 5 feet and 5-foot-3 tall. She was found wearing a yellow heart pendant necklace with a green stone and the letter “K” in the center.

Using Facial Recognition Technology, investigators have released images that depict what the victim was believed to have looked like (above).

Anyone with information regarding the cold case has been asked to call 911 or contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.