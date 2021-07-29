Contact Us
Police Searching For Duo Who Spray-Painted Suffolk County Liquor Store

Nicole Valinote
Police are searching for two suspects accused of spray painting a Mastic liquor store on Tuesday, July 13. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are asking the public for help finding two people accused of spray-painting graffiti on a Long Island business.

Two people spray-painted graffiti that read "687" on a security gate at Mastic Liquors at about 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The business is located at 1619 Montauk Highway in Mastic.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

