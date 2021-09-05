Police Searching For Duo Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Cards In Suffolk County

Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating two people accused of using a stolen credit card at stores on Long Island.

A man reported that his 2006 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from outside of his home on Central Avenue in Bohemia sometime between Monday, Aug. 9 and Tuesday, Aug. 10, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said two credit cards were inside the Jeep.

One of the cards was reportedly used at a 7-Eleven, located at 5140 Veterans Memorial Highway in Sayville, not long after the Jeep was stolen.

The credit card was then used at Sunoco Gas Station located at 5640 Sunrise Highway in Holbrook, police said.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

