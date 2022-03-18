Contact Us
Police Search For Woman Accused Of Using Stolen Card To Withdraw $12K In Suffolk County

Nicole Valinote
Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island.
An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.

That same day, a woman used the stolen card to withdraw funds from the victim's account at Chase Bank locations at 615 Grand Boulevard in Deer Park and 840 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.