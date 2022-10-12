Contact Us
Police Search For Woman Accused Of Stealing Merchandise From Macy's In Lake Grove

Nicole Valinote
Authorities asked the public for information about a woman who was accused of stealing merchandise from Macy's in Lake Grove.

A woman stole items from the store, located at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, on Saturday, Sept. 17, Suffolk County Police reported on Monday, Oct. 10.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

