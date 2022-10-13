Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Search For Woman Accused Of Stealing Handbag, $900 From Commack Yard Sale

Nicole Valinote
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of stealing more than $900 and a handbag from a yard sale in Commack.
A woman stole the handbag and cash from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane in Commack on Saturday, Sept. 17, Suffolk County Police reported on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

