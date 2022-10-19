Contact Us
Police Search For Trio Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Cards At Lake Grove, Centereach Stores

Nicole Valinote
Authorities are searching for three men who are accused of using stolen credit cards at two businesses on Long Island.
Authorities are searching for three men who are accused of using stolen credit cards at two businesses on Long Island.

Three men used a stolen credit card at Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall in Centereach, on Monday, Sept. 5, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Oct. 17.

They also used a stolen credit card at Speedway, located at 2825 Middle Country Road in Lake Grove, that same day, authorities said.

The credit cards were stolen from a pocketbook that was in a vehicle on Talisam Drive in Dix Hills on either Sunday, Sept. 4, or Sept. 5, authorities reported.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

