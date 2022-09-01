Police Search For Trio Accused Of Stealing About $6.7K In Merchandise From Setauket Store

Authorities are searching for three men who are accused of stealing about $6,700 worth of merchandise from a Long Island store.

Three men stole electrical merchandise from Home Depot, located at 255 Pond Path in Setauket, on Sundaym Aug. 7, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers announced on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Authorities said they only have a photo of one of the individuals accused in the incident.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

