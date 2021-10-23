Police Search For Three Accused Of Assaulting Employee At Smithtown Gas Station

Authorities are asking the public for help locating three people accused of assaulting an employee at a Long Island gas station.

The incident happened at a gas station in Smithtown at about 8 p.m. on April 19, according to a news release Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Thursday, Oct. 21.

A man with a gray BMW was pumping gas at Pit Stop Services Station, located at 231 Jericho Turnpike, when he began repeatedly slamming the gas nozzle onto the gas pump, authorities said.

An employee approached the man, and the man began to hit the employee on the head with the gas nozzle, Crime Stoppers said.

Two passengers then got out of the BMW. The male passenger pushed the store employee while the female passenger yelled, Crime Stoppers reported.

All three suspects left the scene in the BMW.

The employee was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

