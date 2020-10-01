Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Man In Price-Gouging Case Agrees To Donate $450K Worth Of PPE
Police & Fire

Police Search For SUV Driver In Hit-Run Long Island Crash Seriously Injuring Teen

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The white Dodge Durango that was involved in the hit-and-run in Rockville Centre.
The white Dodge Durango that was involved in the hit-and-run in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to locate a hit-and-run driver who struck a teenage pedestrian, got out of his car to check on him, then proceeded to get back in his SUV and driving away.

An alert has been issued by the Nassau County Police Department as they attempt to locate the driver of a white Dodge Durango who struck a 14-year-old teen who was walking along the northbound lanes of North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre.

The hit-and-run took place shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Police said that the teen was walking in the shoulder when he was struck by the Durango. Witnesses said that the driver exited the vehicle, looked at his victim, then left the scene.

The African American driver was described as being approximately 6-foot tall with a stocky build, police said. 

His victim was transported by paramedics to a local hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or the department’s First Squad at (516) 573-6153.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.