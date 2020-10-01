Police Search For SUV Driver In Hit-Run Long Island Crash Seriously Injuring Teen

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to locate a hit-and-run driver who struck a teenage pedestrian, got out of his car to check on him, then proceeded to get back in his SUV and driving away.

An alert has been issued by the Nassau County Police Department as they attempt to locate the driver of a white Dodge Durango who struck a 14-year-old teen who was walking along the northbound lanes of North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre.

The hit-and-run took place shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Police said that the teen was walking in the shoulder when he was struck by the Durango. Witnesses said that the driver exited the vehicle, looked at his victim, then left the scene.

The African American driver was described as being approximately 6-foot tall with a stocky build, police said.

His victim was transported by paramedics to a local hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or the department’s First Squad at (516) 573-6153.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.