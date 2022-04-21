Police Search For Suspects Who Sexually Assaulted Victim During Burglary In Mastic Beach

Police are searching for two suspects who sexually assaulted a Long Island resident during a burglary of her home.

Two suspects entered a home in Mastic Beach at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said the two male suspects, whose ages were not identified, sexually and physically assaulted the victim and fled the scene with cash and property.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

SCPD said the suspects were described as being Black males, with one suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with a white stripe and the second suspect wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

Video of the suspects can be found here.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-8791 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 Fast Cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

