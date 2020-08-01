Police Search For Suspects Who Fled In BMW After Robbery At Long Island T-Mobile Store

Two suspects are at large after a robbery at a Long Island T-Mobile store.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 31 at 1:15 p.m. in Great Neck.

The two unknown male suspects entered the store located at 505 Great Neck Road and started to browse the phones, Nassau County Police said.

Soon after entering, the two began to pull phones off of their displays at which point a sales representative identified as a 24-year-old woman attempted to stop one of the subjects, police said.

She was thrown onto the floor and the two subjects exited the store and fled on foot westbound on Northern Boulevard.

No injuries were reported at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The two are both described as being black males, approximately 17 to 25 years old, about 5-foot-10 with thin builds. Both subjects were last seen wearing black sweatpants, black hooded sweatshirts and blue masks.

A further investigation determined that the two fled the scene in a 2013-2018 white X5 BMW and were last seen driving northbound on Nassau Road, near the intersection of Northern Boulevard in Great Neck. (See second image above.)

Detectives request anyone with information on the robbery contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call the Seventh Squad at 1-516-573-6753. All callers will remain anonymous.

