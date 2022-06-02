Contact Us
Police Search For Suspects Who Damaged 15 Buses In East Northport

Nicole Valinote
Police have asked the public for help identifying the people who damaged 15 buses on Long Island, causing about $80,000 in damage.

The incident happened at 24 Railroad Ave. in East Northport at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, the Suffolk County Police Department reported on Thursday, June 2.

SCPD said the cost of the damage is about $80,000.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

