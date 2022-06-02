Police Search For Suspects Who Damaged 15 Buses In East Northport

Police have asked the public for help identifying the people who damaged 15 buses on Long Island, causing about $80,000 in damage.

The incident happened at 24 Railroad Ave. in East Northport at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, the Suffolk County Police Department reported on Thursday, June 2.

SCPD said the cost of the damage is about $80,000.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

