Police Search For Suspects Wanted For Robbing Woman, Stealing Car Outside Long Island Macy's

Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.
Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men are at large after robbing a woman and stealing her car outside of Macy’s at the Green Acres Mall on Long Island, police said.

Detectives said that a 49-year-old woman was sitting in her SUV outside the mall at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in Valley Stream when she was approached by two African-American men who opened the driver’s side door and stole her cell phone.

Police said that the men ordered the woman out of the car, proceeded to steal it, and fled westbound on Sunrise Highway.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

According to police, the two suspects were both described as being approximately 6-foot-1 African American men with medium builds. 

At the time of the robbery, one of the suspects was wearing a gray sweatshirt, the other an orange sweatshirt.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the robbery has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

