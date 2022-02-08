Police Search For Suspect Or Suspects Who Spray-Painted Threats In Suffolk County

Authorities are searching for an individual or individuals who spray-painted messages threatening police and their families on Long Island.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police are searching for the person or people responsible for the graffiti, which was reported to police at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, and likely graffitied the previous day, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the messages “COPS WILL B SHOT," “WHBPD=DEATH," and “POOR>RICH” were found painted on the sidewalk along South Road near Beaverdam Creek Road in Westhampton.

On the center yellow lines of Baycrest Avenue near Bishop Avenue, someone also spray-painted “COPS WIVES GET SHOT 2” and “SHOOT COPS 4 FUN," police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

