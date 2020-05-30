Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Search For Suspect In Long Island Verizon Store Burglary

Joe Lombardi
The Verizon store on Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury.
The Verizon store on Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after an overnight burglary at a Long Island Verizon Wireless store.

Nassau County Police Second Precinct officers on patrol discovered a broken window with an alarm ringing at the store located in Woodbury at 8223 Jericho Turnpike on Saturday, May 30 just before 2 a.m.

An investigation revealed that unknown subject or subjects made entry into the store by breaking a side window and removing assorted cell phones on display valued at $5,800, police said.

The unknown subject or subjects also removed a locked box that contained an undetermined amount of US currency that was near the register. The subject or subjects fled in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request that anyone with information contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

