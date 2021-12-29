Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Police Say Man Found Dead At Suffolk Home Was Targeted, Offer Reward
Police & Fire

Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Cards In Suffolk County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are searching for a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island gas station. Police are searching for a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island gas station.
Police are searching for a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island gas station. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are searching for a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island gas station. Police are searching for a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island gas station.
Police are searching for a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island gas station. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards at a Long Island gas station.

The Suffolk County Police Department said the credit cards were stolen from a pocketbook at a business located on Peconic Avenue in Medford on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The credits were then used at about 12:30 p.m. that day at the BP, located at 2665 Route 112.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.