Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Cards In Suffolk County

Police are searching for a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards at a Long Island gas station.

The Suffolk County Police Department said the credit cards were stolen from a pocketbook at a business located on Peconic Avenue in Medford on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The credits were then used at about 12:30 p.m. that day at the BP, located at 2665 Route 112.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

