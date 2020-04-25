Police Search For Rollerblading Bandit After Long Island Dunkin' Donuts Robbery

Police are searching for a bandit on rollerblades who wore a surgical mask while robbing a Long Island Dunkin' Donuts.

The robbery occurred on Friday, April 24 at around 7:50 p.m. in Hicksville, Nassau County Police said.

The suspect entered the store at 100 North Broadway wearing roller blades entered and purchased a cup of coffee, Nassau County Police said.

The suspect, while simulating that he had a gun under his clothes, demanded that the store clerk give him cash from the register, said police.

After obtaining an undetermined amount of money, he left the store and was last seen rollerblading southbound on Broadway.

The uninjured clerk further described the subject as being 5-foot-10 tall with a thin build. He was wearing blue sweatpants, a brown Carhartt jacket, red beanie cap, a surgical mask, black rubber gloves and inline rollerblades with a bronze chassis.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.