Police Search For Motorist Wanted For Leaving Scene Of Suffolk County Crash

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian earlier this month.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Southampton Town Police Department issued an alert as they attempt to track down a person who struck and killed a man in Riverside on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Police said that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, a person in a Jeep Cherokee struck a pedestrian on Flanders Road near Old Quogue Road in Riverside and proceeded to speed away.

The 33-year-old pedestrian was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the vehicle was described as being dark gray with possible front-end damage (see above).

A cash reward has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for anyone with information regarding the incident that leads to an arrest. Witnesses can contact investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online.

