Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Brian Laundrie Took Responsibility For Gabby Petito’s Death, FBI Announces
Police & Fire

Police Search For Motorist Wanted For Leaving Scene Of Suffolk County Crash

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The vehicle suspected of leaving the scene of the crash. The vehicle suspected of leaving the scene of the crash.
The vehicle suspected of leaving the scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
The vehicle suspected of leaving the scene of the crash. The vehicle suspected of leaving the scene of the crash.
The vehicle suspected of leaving the scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian earlier this month.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Southampton Town Police Department issued an alert as they attempt to track down a person who struck and killed a man in Riverside on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Police said that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, a person in a Jeep Cherokee struck a pedestrian on Flanders Road near Old Quogue Road in Riverside and proceeded to speed away.

The 33-year-old pedestrian was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the vehicle was described as being dark gray with possible front-end damage (see above).

A cash reward has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for anyone with information regarding the incident that leads to an arrest. Witnesses can contact investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.