Police Search For Missing Brentwood Teen Who Hasn't Been Seen In 2 Weeks

Police asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island who hasn't been seen in weeks.

Trajore Bogle was last seen at her Brentwood home on Doolittle Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Suffolk County Police Department reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.

SCPD said Trajore is described as being 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray leggings, a yellow hooded sweatshirt with the word "Drippy" on it, a black jacket, and a gold nose ring, police reported.

Investigators believe Trajore may be in Brentwood or Huntington.

Police asked anyone with information about Trajore's location to call 911 or Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

