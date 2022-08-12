Police Search For Men Accused Of Stealing Nearly $2K In Items From Selden Home Depot

Police are searching for three men who are accused of stealing about $1,980 in merchandise from a Long Island store.

The men stole items from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The stolen merchandise included light switch dimmers and installation kits, authorities said.

The men left in a Honda Accord with tinted windows, Crime Stoppers said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

