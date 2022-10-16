Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $500 Worth Of Merchandise From Riverhead Store
Police & Fire

Police Search For Men Accused Of Stealing $1,300 In Electrical Wiring From Deer Park Store

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities asked the public for help identifying two men who are accused of stealing electrical wiring valued at more than $1,300 from Home Depot in Deer Park.
Authorities asked the public for help identifying two men who are accused of stealing electrical wiring valued at more than $1,300 from Home Depot in Deer Park. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying two men who are accused of stealing electrical wiring valued at more than $1,300 from Home Depot on Long Island.

Two men stole $1,366 in electrical wiring from the Deer Park store at about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The store is located at 475 Commack Road, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.