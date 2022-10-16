Police Search For Men Accused Of Stealing $1,300 In Electrical Wiring From Deer Park Store

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying two men who are accused of stealing electrical wiring valued at more than $1,300 from Home Depot on Long Island.

Two men stole $1,366 in electrical wiring from the Deer Park store at about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The store is located at 475 Commack Road, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

