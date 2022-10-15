Police Search For Man Who Stole Excavator From West Babylon Parking Lot

Police are investigating after a trailer and an excavator were stolen from a parking lot on Long Island.

A man stole a 2015 LOADCRAFT Trailer that was carrying a 2000 Bobcat excavator in West Babylon on Saturday, July 9, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The incident happened in the parking lot of OK Petroleum, located at 1185 Straight Path, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers said the man hooked the trailer up to a white Dodge Ram pickup truck and drove away from the scene.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

