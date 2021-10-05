Contact Us
Police Search For Man Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card At Suffolk County Store

Nicole Valinote
Authorities are asking the public for help as they search for a man accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Authorities are asking the public for help as they search for a man accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island store.

At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, a man reported that his credit card was stolen while at a 7-Eleven, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

The 7-Eleven is located at 1671 Route 112 in Coram.

Crime Stoppers said the credit card was later used at a number of locations, including at a GameStop, located at 1973 Middle Country Road in Centereach, at about 8:50 p.m.

A man used the card to buy a PlayStation 5 remote control and a Nintendo Switch, authorities said. The products were valued at about $390.

Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police detectives are asking anyone with information to submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

