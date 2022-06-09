Police Search For Man Accused Of Using Fraudulent Check To Buy Utility Truck In West Babylon

Authorities have asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of using a fraudulent check to purchase a utility truck on Long Island.

The man bought the 2008 Ford F-350 utility truck, valued at $26,700, from FASTSIGNS in West Babylon on Friday, Aug. 19, Suffolk County Police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

FASTSIGNS is located at 46 Kean St., authorities said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.